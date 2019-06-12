

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton’s Community Services committee deferred the decision on whether to allow alcohol in city picnic sites Wednesday.

The proposal was brought forward by the Edmonton Youth Council on June 7.

"We're a festival city, we're a city of green space, and I think it only makes sense that we're also a city that allows for the responsible public consumption of alcohol," Thomas Banks told CTV News Edmonton at the time.

The committee decided to send the report back to administration, who will examine the upcoming provincial changes and determine how they will align with allowing alcohol in picnic sites.

The report is due back in spring 2020, or sooner if the province’s changes implemented before then.