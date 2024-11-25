'All people are at risk': AHS warns winter walkers about hidden ice under snow

Driving during the winter months is no easy task, however walking outside can be just as dangerous given the icy conditions.

Paramedics warn that fresh snow can hide slippery ice that can cause serious injuries.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said there has been an increase in dangerous slip-related falls since the snow has piled up on the weekend.

Ian Cowie, an AHS public education officer, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday that falling on ice isn't as comical as it sounds in the movies.

"The reality of falling on ice is it carries a very large risk of significant injury, predominantly to the elderly, but all people are at risk of being affected by that," Cowie said.

"People have broken hips, arms, sustained head injuries. Injuries can range from mild to quite severe from a fairly unbecoming slip on the ice," he added.

Cowie said allowing extra time for the commute can mitigate potential risks by preventing the feeling of being rushed to the destination.

Other preventative steps Cowie suggests are wearing proper footwear, walking like a penguin with "small, controlled shuffle steps" and by adding cramp-ons or spikes to your winter boots.

He said there are ways non-commuters can help reduce the number of people slipping in the winter time including clearing pathways and driveways, putting down gravel or ice melt.

The winter will be around for a while and Cowie said it's important to "come together as a village" to ensure that everyone is safe while getting to their destination.