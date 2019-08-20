An alleged hit and run Tuesday afternoon has forced a partial closure of 75 Street.

An incident that police describe as a hit and run involving multiple vehicles in the area of 75 Street and 84 Avenue has caused the north and southbound lanes of 75 Street to be shut down.

Police believe there is a second similar scene of vehicles being struck along 90 Avenue.

It’s estimated the area will be closed to traffic for at least another hour or two.

More to come….