Alta. hyperloop project awaiting government meeting, committing to stop in Red Deer
The company behind an Edmonton-Calgary high-speed hyperloop has a lengthy to-do list if it wants to start construction at Edmonton's airport by the end of this year, as it planned to do.
Since announcing US$550 million in initial funding in early 2022, TransPod has built and began testing a prototype of the vehicle it says will be able to transport 54 people between Alberta's largest cities in 45 minutes, co-founder and CEO Sebastian Gendron told CTV News Edmonton in a Tuesday interview.
And to unlock the investment, TransPod has been finessing major details: the project's $20-billion price tag, the loop's alignment, permits, and land acquisition – starting near Edmonton's airport.
But the last item is stalled until infrastructure like TransPod's loop is recognized under Alberta's Railway Act, which would give TransPod the right to secure a corridor between Edmonton and Calgary.
Little progress has been made on that front, Gendron said.
He told CTV News Edmonton he's unsure when he'll be able to secure a meeting with the transportation minister.
"I hope that things will accelerate either before the election or after the election," the CEO commented.
"For now, I would say we have enough work on our side before we – I wouldn't say push – but insist, I would say," he said, chuckling.
The goal had been to start construction at the airport by the end of 2023, but not only is TransPod waiting on the government, it has been advised by locals to start building after the winter.
"So between end of this year and spring 2024," Gendron said.
In February, TransPod will present its initial alignment for the Edmonton stop to city council and YEG Edmonton International Airport.
Public consultation will also start in 2023 and more funding is scheduled to be announced in the spring, according to the CEO.
Meanwhile, Transpod is working to bring in experts from Europe to help get the project certified, hiring more aerospace workers to develop its prototype, and discussing a future full-scale test bench for two or three tube segments with the help of Building Trades of Alberta, Gendron said.
"2023 looks pretty good."
RED DEER STOP CONFIRMED
Another major development is TransPod's commitment to include a Red Deer stop on the loop, which would have otherwise bypassed the city of 100,000.
An early business case found a Red Deer terminal would not be profitable.
But the stop was one of two stipulations made by the Alberta government, the other being ticket price controls.
TransPod is promising to include the stop and eat the $1-billion cost itself, although its ability to do that remains contingent on it maintaining majority control over the project as other stakeholders come on, Gendron said.
"We'll try to keep the control of the project. And if we have the control of the project, we will invest those $1 billion ourselves. On that, there's no doubt. This is the plan we have to do to allow Red Deer to continue to grow," he told CTV News Edmonton.
He acknowledged the benefit Red Deer stands to gain from having a stop, from potentially increased business activity to a more active real estate market.
"It would provide a huge boost, economically speaking, to the city because the real estate will be cheaper than in Calgary or Edmonton, so it may interest some people to live in Red Deer... It may boost, as well, the airport, in terms of traffic to be connected to the Edmonton airport or the Calgary airport. And even some companies. Some companies may decide to have their main office in Red Deer to be more cost effective, for example."
The $1-billion addition will delay TransPod's return on investment by one year, over two decades, Gendron said.
Construction in Red Deer wouldn't start before 2027, he added.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Mastermind behind college admissions scam that ensnared celebrities, rich parents sent to prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the U.S. college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho
The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Calgary
-
One person rescued from northwest Calgary house fire
Calgary firefighters pulled a man out of a burning home in the northwest on Wednesday morning.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
Saskatoon
-
'It was gone': Saskatoon woman out $1,450 in rental scam
Jade Fillion is out more than $1,400, the victim of a rental scam in Saskatoon.
-
'He'd be smiling down': Family of impaired-driving victim grateful for volunteers' efforts to sustain son's memorial rink
Quinn Stevenson passed away in August of 2013 but his legacy lives on through the work of community volunteers.
-
Saskatoon councillor says city's snow removal plan needs a rethink
One Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
-
Saskatchewan-born Ribbon Skirt Day recognized nationally
A day celebrating Indigenous culture with roots in Saskatchewan is being marked nationally for the first time on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Toronto
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
-
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expert
Parts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
-
Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents
Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.
Montreal
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The death in custody of an illegally detained 21-year-old man inside a Montreal jail is sparking calls for a public inquiry.
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation tonight
A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
More than 60 headstones damaged at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery: OPP
Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Northern Ont. man crashes ATV into police vehicle
A 26-year-old ATV driver is facing charges after failing to stop for OPP officers on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, crashing into and damaging a police vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Charge stayed against Winnipeg funeral home director accused of fraud
A fraud charge laid more than two years ago against a Winnipeg funeral home operator has been stayed by Crown prosecutors.
Vancouver
-
Lockdown at Fraser Valley prison enters day 2: Correctional Services of Canada
A federal prison in the Fraser Valley has been under a lockdown since Monday, and the Correctional Service of Canada says operations won’t resume until a search is complete.
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
Vancouver Island
-
Arson suspected after 3 vehicles damaged in View Royal fire
Three vehicles were "significantly damaged" in View Royal, B.C., on Tuesday morning in what's believed to be an intentionally set fire.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
-
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the world
A remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.