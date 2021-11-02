Alta. students, driver OK after wood logs slide into school bus

EDMONTON -

A couple of logs that were lost from the back of a haul truck punched through a bus taking Alberta kids to school Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the incident in Barrhead, 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Mounties said.

According to officials, the “collision” happened in the 8 o'clock hour at 53 Avenue and Highway 33 as the log truck was turning.

In pictures from the scene, two logs hang out of a driver’s side window toward the back of the bus. Two window panes appear broken and the bus’ roof crumpled. A third log lays on the ground.

No other details were provided. RCMP said their investigation was still in its preliminary stages.

Pembina Hills School Division said families of the students on board were contacted, and student support services were called to the scene and would be available for the rest of the day.

"We are so thankful that no one was injured. The school division will continue to provide support for students and families in consideration of their emotional needs due to this incident," a statement from the division read.

The Barrhead intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.