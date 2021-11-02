Alta. students, driver OK after wood logs slide into school bus

A couple of logs that were lost from the back of a haul truck punched through a bus taking Barrhead, Alta., kids to school on Nov. 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Pembina Hills School Division) A couple of logs that were lost from the back of a haul truck punched through a bus taking Barrhead, Alta., kids to school on Nov. 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Pembina Hills School Division)

Edmonton Top Stories