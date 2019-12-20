EDMONTON -- An Amber Alert is in place for northwest and central Alberta after a 14-month-old boy was abducted near Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.

Police said Waylon Armstrong was abducted by his father, Cody Armstrong, at approximately 2:30 a.m. from his home in Brule.

The child has blonde hair, brown eyes and is wearing a onesie with a moose on it. His father is 5'9", 170 pounds and has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with grey Stanfield long johns.

Armstrong left the home in a 2002 green GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate BSF 3524, police said.

Do not approach the man or vehicle if you locate them, RCMP said, and call police immediately at 780-865-5544.