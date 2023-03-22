American cookie company Crumbl Cookie to open in Edmonton next week

A popular American cookie chain will open its first Canadian location in Edmonton in just over a week.

Crumbl Cookies, which is known for its classic pink sugar and milk chocolate chip cookies, will open a location in southwest Edmonton on March 31.

To celebrate the opening, Crumbl is popping up around Edmonton with giant versions of their cookies.

Crumbl staff will also be handing out some of the brand's best known cookie flavours.

The pop-ups will take place from Wednesday to Saturday, and you can find out where they'll be located by visiting the brand's Instagram page.