

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Edmontonians lined up for hours Friday at the Edmonton Humane Society for a chance to adopt from nearly 500 cats, dogs, fish, reptiles and spiders.

Due to a recent seizure from a local pet store EHS had an unusually high number of animals coming up for adoption, most of which were available for a reduced adoption fee of $25.

The animals were seized from West Edmonton Mall last month, after a concern was brought forward that they had been abandoned.

This weekend was the largest adoption event since May 2016 when 117 animals were adopted in a single day.

“The interest surrounding this event was incredible,” Evan Lawlor, EHS spokesperson, said. “While we are elated that hundreds of animals found their forever home this week, we also want to remind the community that we take in thousands of homeless, abandoned and neglected companion animals each year, and every day there are more animals in need of a second chance. We encourage people to consider adopting any time they are looking for a new pet.”

All of the dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters, lizards, snakes, frogs, crabs, birds, and fish that were available on Friday were adopted out. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, only a few cats and rodents, as well as one rabbit and scorpion remained.

With the large number of adoptions today, it will take a few days for EHS to finalize the numbers.

The public is welcome to visit the shelter on Saturday and EHS will continue to honour the reduced adoption prices for the animals that remain.