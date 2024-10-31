Another stat under Connor McDavid's belt: Most newsworthy NHL player, research shows

It's no surprise to hear Connor McDavid breaking records and leading in numerous statistics when his name comes up in conversation. But here's another stat he can put his name onto: leading in the most news article mentions in the past 12 months, according to online search data.

Betway, an online gambling company, looked at the number of articles mentioning each NHL player in the past 12 months and revealed the most newsworthy in the league.

With 5,338 articles – and even more now with this article – McDavid leads the way, but he's not the only Oiler to make the list: Leon Draisaitl was ranked fourth among most newsworthy hockey players with 2,520 articles in the last year.

Here are the most mentioned names in the NHL in the past 12 months:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oiler – 5,338 news article mentions

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs – 3,818 news article mentions

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins – 3,004

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers – 2,520

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche – 1,574

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens – 1,421

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers – 1,418

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins – 1,290

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils – 1,175

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers - 1,075

Betway has done a similar report on the NBA with LeBron James leading the league with 77,802 news article mentions, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks with 21,607 articles and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry with 18,800 articles.

The data was compiled until Oct. 23 using Buzzsumo, an online tool that analyzes content performance.

