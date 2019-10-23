

EDMONTON - A fifth Tony Roma’s location in the Edmonton area has closed. The location at 51 Avenue and Calgary Trail has a sign on the door thanking customers for their years of patronage.

The closure comes after four others over the past few weeks; the Bonnie Doon, West Edmonton Mall, north and Sherwood Park locations are also closed.

American burger chain Red Robin has also announced that they will close all their Alberta locations by December.