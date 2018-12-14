

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A south Edmonton business has offered a reward to whoever can identify the two men that stole jewelry on Wednesday.

The Old Strathcona Antique Mall tweeted that two men entered their store, “tried the standard fake credit card scam,” and stole diamond earrings.

The store offered $500 to the first person that identifies the man wearing a Blue Jays hat, as well as his licence plate, address and phone.