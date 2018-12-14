Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Antique store offers reward to identify thieves
The Old Strathcona Antique Mall said these two men stole jewelry on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 11:11AM MST
A south Edmonton business has offered a reward to whoever can identify the two men that stole jewelry on Wednesday.
The Old Strathcona Antique Mall tweeted that two men entered their store, “tried the standard fake credit card scam,” and stole diamond earrings.
The store offered $500 to the first person that identifies the man wearing a Blue Jays hat, as well as his licence plate, address and phone.
Yesterday, these 2 guys came into our store and tried the standard fake credit card scam.. managed to palm a pair of diamond earrings. 1st person to name the guy in the Jays cap, as well as info (car license plate, address, phone) will earn $500. Email betty@oldstrathconamall.com pic.twitter.com/FpJHyihvmQ— Old S. Antique Mall (@EdmAntiqueMall) December 13, 2018