EDMONTON -- RCMP are searching for four people involved in an armed home invasion in Fort McMurray.

Four masked and armed suspects forced their way into a home in the Dickinsfield neighbourhood on April 6 at around 4 a.m., Mounties say.

No one was injured and police say none of the armed individuals interacted with the residents of the home who were present at the time of the incident.

The group drove away in what RCMP believe to be a 2006-2011 Honda Civic four-door sedan or Acura CSX with five-spoked rims.

Police describe the first individual as a heavy build and wearing a face covering that was grey with black spots and a blue edge.

The second person is thinly built and wore a blue hoodie with a Batman logo, Mounties say.

Suspect three is described by police as a heavily built individual who wore a blue Carhartt front-zippered hoodie with dark pants and light-coloured work boots.

The fourth-person RCMP believe to be involved in the break-and-enter is described as thinly built and wore camouflage pants, black footwear, a black coat or hoodie, black balaclava, and backpack.

RCMP ask anyone with information about this incident or recognizes the suspects to contact them at 78-788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.