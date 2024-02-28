EDMONTON
    • Arrest made in fatal Beaumont hit-and-run

    A U-Haul truck and a black car were involved in a crash near 50 Street and 22 Avenue the night of Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A U-Haul truck and a black car were involved in a crash near 50 Street and 22 Avenue the night of Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the Beaumont hit-and-run that killed a Fort Saskatchewan woman.

    Mounties confirmed the arrest to CTV News Edmonton Wednesday morning.

    They did not provide any other details except that the arrest was made near Wainwright.

    Spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff promised an update would be provided once charges were laid or any other developments came.

    Kassandra Gartner, 45, was killed on Saturday when she was hit by a U-Haul driver fleeing police. She had driven over a spike belt near 50 Street and Highway 814 in Beaumont and left her vehicle to investigate what had happened.

    The U-Haul driver also hit another vehicle, sending one man to hospital, and crashed at a south Edmonton gas station, where they stole a 2020 Honda Civic with a child inside.

    The child was found unharmed several blocks away.

    The Honda Civic was also later found outside of Edmonton.

    Police released photos of the suspected U-Haul driver on Tuesday. 

