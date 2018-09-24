Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Arrest made in social media threat to High Prairie school
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 2:14PM MDT
One person has been arrested after a social media threat to a K-12 school in High Prairie Sunday night.
“The investigation is ongoing but the RCMP would like to assure the public, students, and faculty that there is no threat to the school.”
No charges have been laid, RCMP said.
St. Andrew’s School’s principal posted about a social media threat on the school’s Facebook page.