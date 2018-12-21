

Kelsey Dyer, CTV Edmonton





ALERT has issued an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Caines, 45, after a seizure of drugs and a handgun in Fort McMurray. Caines is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activities and has previous criminal convictions for similar offences.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Fort McMurray organized crime and gang team executed a search warrant at a home in the Eagle Ridge neighbourhood on Dec. 15,with the assistance of the Wood Buffalo RCMP. They seized 42 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, a loaded handgun with its serial number removed and ammunition.

One woman, 37, was arrested at the home and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, five firearms-related offences, and causing a child to be drug endangered. She is not being named in order to protect the identities of the two children living at the home.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.