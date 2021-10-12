Arson caused fire at Fort Saskatchewan Historic Site: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A fire at the Fort Saskatchewan History Site on Monday has been ruled arson.

Mounties and firefighters were called to the fire just before 2 p.m. and determined it to be arson.

The building's public washrooms were damaged extensively, police said.

The museum and historic site has eight heritage buildings with the history of the Fort Saskatchewan area.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.