Arson caused fire at Fort Saskatchewan Historic Site: RCMP
A fire at the Fort Saskatchewan History Site on Monday has been ruled arson.
Mounties and firefighters were called to the fire just before 2 p.m. and determined it to be arson.
The building's public washrooms were damaged extensively, police said.
The museum and historic site has eight heritage buildings with the history of the Fort Saskatchewan area.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
Calgary
-
Robert Leeming pleads guilty in death of Calgary mother, not guilty in death of 22-month-old girl
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree murder and not guilty to the other.
-
Alberta officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday's COVID-19 data will include numbers dating back to Friday before the long weekend.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
Regina
-
American journalist Anderson Cooper filming story in Sask. on unmarked residential school gravesite
American journalist Anderson Cooper was on Cowessess First Nation over the weekend, filming a story on the unmarked residential school gravesite.
-
Crews investigating early morning house fire in north Regina
Investigators from Regina Fire Protective Services are on scene at a house fire at 835 Rae St.
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health-care system, fixed election date
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province's ailing health system is at the "forefront" of its priorities.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hit-and-run in Surrey: Driver sentenced to jail in crash that killed Vancouver Whitecaps prospect
A young driver has been sentenced to jail time two years after the death of a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect.
-
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening head injuries: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver are hoping witnesses will come forward after a hit-and-run left one man with life-threatening head injuries Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of killing Renee Sweeney changes lawyers, trial delayed
There has been another delay in the Renee Sweeney murder court case as the man accused changes lawyers two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
-
Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place
A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.
-
Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996
Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Province implementing stricter self-isolation rules in Southern Health region
New stricter self-isolation rules for households in the Southern Health region are coming to Manitoba, as the region sees increased community transmission and rising case numbers.
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
Provincial health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia.
-
Mounties in Langford say man glued doors of COVID-19 vaccine clinic shut
The West Shore RCMP are investigating after a man reportedly put glue in the door locks of a Langford vaccine clinic.
-
Victoria Clipper suspends service to U.S. until 2022
The Clipper ferry service between Victoria and Seattle has suspended operations until spring 2022, the company announced Tuesday, less than one month after the ferry line restarted.
Toronto
-
Charges upgraded against man accused of fatally stabbing woman at downtown Toronto law office
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
What you need to know as the Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena
Here is what you need to know before gearing up and heading to Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
COVID-19 booster shots begin today at Montreal long-term care centre
The health authority in west-central Montreal says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
London
-
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP are looking for information after a cyclist died following a hit-and-run collision on Monday evening.
-
"Just get them both done": Dr. Chris Mackie on COVID-19 vaccine and Flu shot
The medical officer of health for the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is hoping people will get their flu shot “in droves” this year.
-
Breaking
Breaking | London Councillor Phil Squire resigns leaving Ward 6 seat vacant
It was a shocking start to the Corporate Services Committee meeting at London City Hall on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving holiday
There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 logged in Waterloo Region over the course of Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday, according to health officials.
-
Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for rapid antigen screening at schools, child care centres
Region of Waterloo public health is working on a program to offer rapid antigen screening for schools and child care centres when recommended.