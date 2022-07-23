Arson destroys 1 home, damages 2 others in Sherwood Park

An overnight fire that destroyed one home and damaged two others in a new Sherwood Park residential development was intentionally set, police say.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:48 a.m. Saturday at a home in the Summerwood neighbourhood.

"Fire crews arrived to find the home fully involved with extension into the neighbouring home, which was also under construction," said Barry Bouwsema, Strathcona County Emergency Services platoon chief.

Bouwsema told CTV News in a statement that the home was under construction and was being framed. Two squads, a tower and rescue truck responded to the scene.

"The fire strategy was defensive upon arrival by the fire crews," he added.

Flames also grazed a third home in the area, but fire crews limited the damage.

A firefighter battles flames at a fire investigators deemed to have been intentionally set (Source: Strathcona County Emergency Services)

According to Bouwsema, the home where the fire first started was completely destroyed, while the second house sustained extensive fire damage.

There were no occupants in any of the homes.

Some of the damage from a fire that investigators say was deliberately set Saturday morning (Source: Strathcona County Emergency Services).Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, RCMP said in a statement Saturday afternoon, with an "unknown" accelerant located at the scene.

Mounties continue to investigate the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.