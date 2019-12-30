EDMONTON -- Police tell CTV News Edmonton that a fire at a dealership in Edson three weeks ago was deliberately set.

On Dec. 9, firefighters were called to Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep around 3:40 a.m.

The fire was so large that additional units were called in from Yellowhead County.

Most of the building was destroyed, including the showroom, offices and most of the mechanical bays.

The fire left 35 people out of work.

On Monday, the same day that crews responded to a fire that caused serious damage to Edson Honda, police said that fire at the Chrysler dealership was the result of arson.

The cause of the Honda fire has not been determined.

Police also say a vehicle fire, which also happened on the morning of Dec. 9, was arson.