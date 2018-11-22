

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a confrontation during which a Hinton RCMP member was hit by a vehicle and a suspect was shot by police.

Mounties received a call about a stolen vehicle on Nov. 20 around 9:30 a.m. They found the Ford F-350 truck in a wooded area with a male driver and a female passenger inside.

During the subsequent confrontation, an officer was struck by the stolen vehicle and another RCMP member used his pistol.

The 24-year-old male suspect then fled on foot, and was apprehended a short while later.

The 17-year-old passenger was apprehended without incident.

RCMP said the driver was unaware he had been injured, but later, during a search at the detachment, it was learned the man had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was taken to hospital and discharged into police custody later Tuesday.

The injured officer was also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP remain in charge of the investigation into the actions of the man and his passenger.

ASIRT will investigate whether police conduct in the shooting was lawful.