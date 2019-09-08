An Alberta man has been charged after a dispute at a youth hockey game in Lethbridge turned physical.

A video of the incident, which happened at the ATB Centre on Sunday, shows an altercation between five people and a game official on the ice.

The adults in the video are said to be coaches and a relative of the boy.

LPS charged 55-year-old Robert Farrell Creighton of Standoff, Alta., with assault. He told CTV News he is the boy's grandson.

Lethbridge police said charges are also pending against a 36-year-old man whose identity has not been released.