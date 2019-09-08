An Alberta man has been charged after a dispute at a youth hockey game in Lethbridge turned physical.

A video of the incident, which happened at the ATB Centre on Sunday, shows an altercation between five people and a game official on the ice.

The adults in the video are said to be coaches and a relative of the boy.

LPS charged 55-year-old Robert Farrell Creighton of Standoff, Alta., with assault. He told CTV News he is the boy's grandson.

Lethbridge police said charges are also pending against a 36-year-old man whose identity has not been released.

This just happened in #Lethbridge tonight. From what I’ve been told it was a 10 year old 3 on 3 tournament where a player slashed a ref. My source tells me the ref responded in a physical way (some are saying self defence) & this happened. Reaching out to organizer for more info pic.twitter.com/mlsZs8nNuE — Dean Millard (@DuckMillard) September 9, 2019

Earlier today, an altercation occurred at our Quest for the Cup tournament. This incident is receiving significant attention on social media and should serve as an example to all about the importance of ensuring the rink is a safe place for our children. — HPH (@HPHockey) September 9, 2019

Actions like this have no place in our game.

The Quest for the Cup tournament is an opportunity for players to enjoy the game of hockey with their friends. For that reason, we are especially disappointed to see an act like this occur. — HPH (@HPHockey) September 9, 2019