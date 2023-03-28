Assault leaves one man seriously injured in Samson, Alta.

A man was found suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds Tuesday evening in Samson, Alta., RCMP say.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, police say around 5:44 p.m., officers and paramedics were dispatched to the townsite near Maskwacis, south of Alberta’s capital city, and found the 34-year-old man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to an Edmonton hospital. Investigators are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.