EDMONTON -- A murder charge has been laid after a man died following an assault in Lac La Biche on Thursday.

Police were called to a report of an assault with a weapon in a wooded area near 94 Avenue in Lac La Biche around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

Mounties have charged Ryan Lavallee, 31, of Lac La Biche with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Lavallee, 27.

Ryan Lavallee is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Aug. 17.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the case.