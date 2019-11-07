EDMONTON -- Police are investigating another ATM theft in Alberta. The bank machine was stolen from a Husky gas station on Highway 33 in Swan Hills.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, two thieves used a pickup truck to rip open the doors of the gas station and pull out the ATM. They loaded it onto the truck, and left southbound on Highway 33 towards Barrhead.

The truck that was used in the robbery was stolen from Stony Plain on Tuesday.

The first thief is described as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, plaid coat, and white camo pants.

The second thief is described as wearing a green camo jacket and blue coveralls.

The truck is a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado with white flame decals on the side, a “D” sticker in the rear window and a black slip tank.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call Swan Hills RCMP at 780-333-4459 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

Swan Hills is about 225 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.