EDMONTON -- Mounties in a rural Alberta town are investigating after a truck was caught on surveillance cameras yanking an ATM from a convenience store early Sunday morning.

“It was bolted down pretty good but…” said Pam Grover with the New Sarepta Market.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after receiving an alarm call at the New Sarepta Market.

Shortly after that, a neighbour reported hearing a loud noise, and saw a white Dodge Ram pickup leaving the scene.

When police arrived, they found a damaged ATM in the street outside the business, and extensive damage to the building.

“Officers attended the scene, observed a damaged ATM machine on Centre Avenue and extensive damage to the building,” said Constable Cheri-Lee Smith with Leduc RCMP.

Surveillance showed a white Dodge Ram pickup with no licence plate using a tow cable to pull the ATM from the building.

“We had re-enforced everything and still... they knew what they were doing,” Grover said. “It wasn’t their first time. Six minutes in and out”

This robbery is the latest in a string of ATM thefts with at least six reported since mid-July.

“The police are trying to do all they can but being in a rural area, we’re vulnerable,” said Grover

The robbers can be seen in the surveillance video, but police say because of the disguises they haven’t been able to put together a good description yet.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

New Sarepta is about 50 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier.