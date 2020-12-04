Advertisement
ATM theft update: Man charged in connection with robberies in Legal and Slave Lake
Pictures show a destroyed corner of Servus Credit Union in Legal, Alta. following a reported theft, Sept. 30, 2019. (Ilse Buma/Facebook)
EDMONTON -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of ATM thefts in Alberta over the last year.
Darwyn Ronald Beaudry, 38, of no fixed address was arrested in Gunn, Alta., on Dec. 1 after a foot chase.
Officers had attempted to arrest Beaudry the day before on outstanding warrants, but he fled in a vehicle.
Beaudry was identified by police as a suspect into several ATM thefts in the province between September 2019 and Nov. 17, 2020.
Police believe he committed a number of crimes that resulted in significant property damage in Legal and Slave Lake. The ATMs were stolen from a credit union and a gas station.
Investigators also believe Beaudry is responsible for a break-and-enter in the No Frills pharmacy in Vegreville on Nov. 20, 2019.
He is now facing 23 charges from multiple RCMP detachments, including:
Participation in a criminal organization
- Flight from police
- Resisting arrest
- Three counts of disguise with intent
- Five counts of break and enter/theft
Beaudry is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Dec. 9, 2020.