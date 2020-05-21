EDMONTON -- Police are seeking witnesses to an assault where a man punched and kicked an 84-year-old woman in northeast Edmonton last week.

The woman was watering the front lawn at a townhome in the area of 134 Avenue and 40 Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. on May 13 when a man punched her in the face and kicked her repeatedly, police said.

The man fled on foot and the woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, EPS said.

The attacker is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5'6" to 5'9", muscular and heavy-set. Police added he was wearing a black windbreaker, black or dark blue jeans, white runners and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

Edmonton police released a video of the attacker recorded before the assault in the hopes someone will identify him.

"The violent and random nature of this assault against a senior citizen is unusual and troubling," said Det. Sonja Wepruk.

Anyone with information about the assault or attacker is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.