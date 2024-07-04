EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide

    Police said a dead person was found at the scene of a fire north of 85 Avenue and west of the Mill Creek Ravine parking lot on June 29, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) Police said a dead person was found at the scene of a fire north of 85 Avenue and west of the Mill Creek Ravine parking lot on June 29, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
    The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.

    An autopsy was performed on Threna Waskahat, 31, on Wednesday.

    Police are not releasing her cause of death for "investigative reasons."

    Waskahat's body was found on June 29 by firefighters who put out a fire near the parking lot.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman's death or who uses the park often and may have noticed activity in this area to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 

