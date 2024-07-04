Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide

The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy was performed on Threna Waskahat, 31, on Wednesday.

Police are not releasing her cause of death for "investigative reasons."

Waskahat's body was found on June 29 by firefighters who put out a fire near the parking lot.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman's death or who uses the park often and may have noticed activity in this area to contact police or Crime Stoppers.