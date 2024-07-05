EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Child drowns while camping south of Edmonton with family: RCMP

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    An investigation is underway after a child drowned in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.

    Mounties say the 5-year-old from Wetaskiwin was staying at the Lions Campground in the city with their parents.

    The child left the family camper while the parents were sleeping, and was found in the pond adjacent to the campground.

    CPR was performed and EMS transported the child to hospital where they were declared deceased.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News