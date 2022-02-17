B.C. resident identified as Edmonton homicide victim

A man who was found dead on the outskirts of Alberta's capital city has been identified as a British Columbia resident.

In a Thursday update, investigators said they have identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old Manraj Singh Uppal.

Uppal's body was found near Rabbit Hill Snow Resort on Feb. 10.

Just days earlier, police asked for the public's help identifying Uppal. They released a sketch of the then-unidentified victim and say a tip from the public helped them name Uppal.