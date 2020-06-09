EDMONTON -- Temperatures will climb into the 20s in Edmonton for the next few days.

Friday is shaping up as the hottest day of the week with a daytime high above 25.

Wed/Thu and Saturday should all have highs in the low to mid 20s.

Today - light wind (10-15 km/h) and a high right around 20.

Not a huge risk of scattered showers or thunderstorms in the Edmonton metro region over the next 2 days.

BUT we'll probably get some precipitation scattered across northern Alberta.

East-central and SE AB also have a risk of some late-day thunderstorms.

LONG Range - the weekend setup is starting to look very similar to last weekend with a low pressure system pushing in from the south and stalling over the province.

We're still far enough out that there has been some variability with that outlook and the pattern may change.

But, if today's outlook were to hold...much of the province would be in for any SOGGY Sunday.

Stay tuned...

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 20

Tonight - Clearing overnight. Light wind.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23