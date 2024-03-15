Bail hearing delayed for man facing terrorism charges in Edmonton City Hall shooting

A man facing terrorism charges after an armed attack on Edmonton City Hall in January will have to wait a while longer before being able to seek bail.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.

Police have said a heavily armed man entered city hall through an underground parkade, fired a gun and lit several small incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.

No one was hurt, but the bullets shattered glass and punctured ceilings and walls.

Sarvar's original bail hearing last week was delayed and a new date was expected to be set on Friday.

But a lawyer for Sarvar, who was present at his appearance, said he is expecting more disclosure in the matter and the case has been set over until March 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024