Baton twirling championship highlights 'unique sport' at MacEwan University

The 2023 Canadian Baton Twirling Championship is underway at MacEwan University.

From July 2 to 7, 200 athletes from five provinces will compete in individual, pair and team events.

Jenna Jemieff, of the Canadian Baton Twirling Federation, said twirling combines baton skills with dancing and gymnastics.

"It's a very unique sport," she said. "It's really incredible to watch, we have some really elite, really fabulous twirlers here this week."

Jemieff said the sport is on the rebound after a COVID-19-related dip, but Monday's turnout was good and shows positive growth in the sport.

She said many of the athletes at the competition are part of a delegation that will go on to represent Canada at the 2023 World Baton Twirling Championship and Nations Cup in Liverpool, England.

"It's a real honour that we have these athletes here competing this week," Jemieff said. "And it's really inspirational for those younger athletes who are maybe attending here for the first time.

"You don't get a lot of exposure to baton twirling in your day-to-day life, so an event like this is really exciting."

Two judges from the championships will also be attending the world championship in August.