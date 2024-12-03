Beaumont teen with 'big heart' starts birthday tradition to help others

On Saturday, Grace Gibson and Bailey Paxman filled a car with warm blankets, coats, thick socks and snacks and headed to Edmonton.

The pair, and Grace's mother Angie Gibson, drove in from Beaumont in search of anyone in need of a hot cup of coffee or something clean and dry during the cold spell.

"It's just so heartbreaking to see everyone on the street," 14-year-old Grace said. "A little bit goes a long way."

"Everyone deserves to be warm during the winter," she added.

This is the fifth year Grace and her mother have fundraised and collected donations to hand out in person.

It started on Grace's tenth birthday and blossomed into an annual tradition.

"Grace has always had a big heart," Angie said. "Her birthday wish five years ago was to reach out to the community and get as many donations as possible."

"We've been doing it ever since," Grace added.

According to Edmonton's main housing agency Homeward Trust, there has been an exponential increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness since last winter.

The most recent data from October shows there were an estimated 1,254 people living unsheltered in the city in October – up from 372 in January.

The number of Edmontonians living in shelters also increased from 372 to 893 in the same time frame, while 1,863 more people were found to be relying on temporary accommodations (a total of 2,703).

Jodie Nerling was among those helped by the girls on Saturday. She said many people don't know what it's like to be hungry, cold and tired.

It's nice, she said, to see young people like the girls who are aware of the issues affecting the community and who are willing to help.

"This is a blessing I call, 'the angels that walk among us,'" Nerling said.