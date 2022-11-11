Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts 102nd Remembrance Day service

You can watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at Alberta's oldest cenotaph live online.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will livestream the wreath-laying ceremony at Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph starting at 10:50 a.m. MT.

A parade beginning at the Maranatha Church at 10:20 a.m. will precede the in-person event.

The cenotaph marked its 100th Remembrance Day in 2020. When the cenotaph was dedicated in 1920, Beverly was not a part of the City of Edmonton, but a community of about 1,000 people. Even so, the town sent 170 men in the First World War, nearly one-fifth of its population. According to historians, 142 soldiers came home.

Other Remembrance Day events will be held in Edmonton at the City Hall Plaza and the Kingsway, Jasper Place, and Norwood Canadian Legion branches.