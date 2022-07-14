Big crowds, road closures, and heavy security expected for Pope's visit to Alberta

Organizers of the Pope's upcoming visit to Alberta are asking people to arrive early to events so Indigenous residential school survivors and elders can participate with dignity.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Edmonton area, where Francis is to meet residential school survivors, attend mass and participate in a pilgrimage.

Organizers say co-operation from the public will be necessary and that there will be multiple road closures, no parking at some events and no overnight camping outside event spaces.

Free transit service is also being offered on the day of the Pope's mass at Commonwealth Stadium, which is to be attended by about 64,000 people.

Anne Wildcat is co-ordinating the Pope's visit to the former site of a residential school in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.

She emphasized the importance of remembering how solemn and emotional the events are to be during the Pope's Canadian visit from July 24 to July 29, which also includes stops in the Quebec City area and Iqaluit.