Team Canada won their fourth consecutive event at the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series final stop in Edmonton.

They defeated Team USA 19-17 on Sunday.

“Team Canada's championship is the icing on the cake of a wonderful celebration of community in our city,” Paul Sir, executive director of the Alberta Basketball Association in a written release. “Edmonton is a premier host of special events and the FIBA3X3 Women's Series final stop can be added to the list."

Team Canada's foursome includes Edmonton's Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, as well as Paige Crozon from Humboldt, Sask. and Catherine Traer of Chelsea, Que.

This win means a second overall finish in the inaugural season of the Women's Series.

The 3X3 competition returns to the Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall next weekend, with the elite men's FIBA 3X3 Challenger, Sept. 28 and 29.