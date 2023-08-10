Bike lockup pilot program running in downtown Edmonton

Cyclists can now take advantage of a free bike lockup in downtown Edmonton.

The city has partnered with Bike Edmonton for the pilot project.

Bike Edmonton staff will monitor the bike lockup at 103 Street and 102 Avenue between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

"We've got two people here to monitor the bikes. The bikes are in a cage, they're watched by two of our staff, and people can go shop, go eat, go do whatever they want downtown," Gregg Glatz of Bike Edmonton told CTV News Edmonton.

"It comes as part of rebuilding the energy for downtown, revitalizing, bringing some energy to downtown, and helping people understand that it is safe to shop and play and work."

Funding for the pilot is being provided from the city's Downtown Vibrancy fund.

The pilot will run until the Labour Day weekend.