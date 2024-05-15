EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Grande Prairie County wildfire evacuation order downgraded to alert

    The TeePee Creek wildfire is seen in an image from the Alberta Wildfire Service posted on X on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The TeePee Creek wildfire is seen in an image from the Alberta Wildfire Service posted on X on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
    A wildfire evacuation order in Grande Prairie County, Alta., was downgraded to an evacuation alert on Wednesday afternoon.

    The alert is in place for Township Road 741 to a quarter section north of Township Road 734 and Range Road 32 to Smoky River, according to Alberta Emergency Alert.

    Residents in the area who were out of their homes can now return, however they must be prepared to leave within one hour if conditions change. 

