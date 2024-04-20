EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bikers celebrate being nice at anti-bullying event Saturday

    Xander Hartley (left) and Steve Enns (right) attended an anti-bullying event in Hartley's honour on April 20, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Xander Hartley (left) and Steve Enns (right) attended an anti-bullying event in Hartley's honour on April 20, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Members of the motorcycle community gathered Saturday to celebrate a boy – and the movement he helped spark.

    Bullying Enns, a non-profit supporting children being bullied, started in 2017 when Steve Enns offered to drive seven-year-old Xander Hartson to school on his motorcycle.

    After hearing that Xander was being bullied, seven other bikers joined Enns to drop the boy off one morning.

    The group has been organizing rides for kids since that day.

    "We're all about anti-bullying and teaching people to be nice," Enns said

    According to the Bullying Enns website, riders are not there to confront bullies. The rides are to empower kids make them feel accepted by a larger community.

    In honour of the inaugural ride, the group gathered for a surprise "Xander day" party on Saturday, where they gifted the teen a motorized scooter of his own.

    "Seeing that he turned 14, we decided to do something a little special," Enns said.

    "I had no idea this was going to happen," Xander said. "It's quite crazy. I didn't expect it."

    Xander's mother, Jennifer Hartson, was emotional seeing so many people out Saturday.

    She said the group has been an amazing support for her family over the past seven years.

    "There's been lots of events where he can go and meet other kids who have been bullied, and it's really a great community," Jennifer said. "It's a really, really good group and it's impacted so many kids."

    For more information on Bullying Enns, visit the group's website

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News