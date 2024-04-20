Bikers celebrate being nice at anti-bullying event Saturday

Members of the motorcycle community gathered Saturday to celebrate a boy – and the movement he helped spark.

Bullying Enns, a non-profit supporting children being bullied, started in 2017 when Steve Enns offered to drive seven-year-old Xander Hartson to school on his motorcycle.

After hearing that Xander was being bullied, seven other bikers joined Enns to drop the boy off one morning.

The group has been organizing rides for kids since that day.

"We're all about anti-bullying and teaching people to be nice," Enns said

According to the Bullying Enns website, riders are not there to confront bullies. The rides are to empower kids make them feel accepted by a larger community.

In honour of the inaugural ride, the group gathered for a surprise "Xander day" party on Saturday, where they gifted the teen a motorized scooter of his own.

"Seeing that he turned 14, we decided to do something a little special," Enns said.

"I had no idea this was going to happen," Xander said. "It's quite crazy. I didn't expect it."

Xander's mother, Jennifer Hartson, was emotional seeing so many people out Saturday.

She said the group has been an amazing support for her family over the past seven years.

"There's been lots of events where he can go and meet other kids who have been bullied, and it's really a great community," Jennifer said. "It's a really, really good group and it's impacted so many kids."

For more information on Bullying Enns, visit the group's website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell