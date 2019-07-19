Members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) protested against Bill 9 at several info-pickets in the Edmonton region Friday.

Bill 9, the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act, will delay wage arbitration with thousands of unionized employees. The bill became law in the spring session.

AUPE says the legislation violates their bargaining agreements, which included third-year wage arbitrations.

"Bill 9 has got to go, they've got to rescind it," said Mike Dempsey, a vice president with AUPE. "They've gotta respect our rights to go to arbitration and have it decided in a fair and equitable manner."

The union has held information pickets across the province since June, asking members to participate on their own time to stand against the legislation.

Supporters joined pickets at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital, Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre and the Westview Health Centre in Stony Plain Friday.

There are more pickets planned in Edmonton and around the province through August.

AUPE has also filed an injunction, with a hearing scheduled for July 29, and a statement of claim against the United Conservative Party alleging the bill is a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

With files from Nicole Weisberg