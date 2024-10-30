EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bill on child care to be tabled Wednesday

    The Alberta legislature can be seen in this undated file photo.
    One of the next bills that will be introduced in the Alberta legislature will aim to strengthen the province's child-care sector, the government says.

    Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade Matt Jones is expected to introduce Bill 25, the Early Learning and Child Care Amendment Act, on Wednesday.

    No other details are available until the bill is tabled.

    The government is also expected to table on Wednesday a bill related to meat inspection.

    More to come… 

