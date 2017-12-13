An Alberta Minister said the provincial government will take action against the Saskatchewan government, over a ban on vehicles with Alberta licence plates on work sites in that province.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Press reported the Saskatchewan government had already put a ban on Alberta licence plates at work sites into effect.

Last week, Saskatchewan had said the ban would only apply to future government road and building projects.

Also Wednesday, Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous said if the ban was not reversed by midnight, his government would take the Saskatchewan government to court on the grounds it is violating free-trade rules.

Bilous said plans for further retaliatory action would be released Thursday – he said he had spoken to Saskatchewan Infrastructure Minister David Marit and Trade Minister Steven Bonk about the ban, but said they could not provide credible rationale for the plan.

Last week, Marit said their ban was in response to similar rules against Saskatchewan plates on sites in Alberta, but Bilous said those rules don’t exist.

With files from The Canadian Press