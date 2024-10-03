Blackfalds woman arrested after search yields 6 guns, cocaine and cash

A woman has been arrested after a search of a Blackfalds home turned up six guns and more than half a pound of cocaine.

RCMP said the woman, who was suspected of drug trafficking, had been under investigation in September.

On Wednesday officers and a canine unit searched a home, where they found 253 grams of cocaine, six guns and more than $3,300 in cash.

The 25-year-old Blackfalds resident was arrested. She has been charged with eight weapons offences, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

She has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Thursday.