EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Blackfalds woman arrested after search yields 6 guns, cocaine and cash

    A woman was arrested after six guns, 253 grams of cocaine and more than $3,300 is cash were seized from a Blackfalds home on Oct. 2. (Supplied) A woman was arrested after six guns, 253 grams of cocaine and more than $3,300 is cash were seized from a Blackfalds home on Oct. 2. (Supplied)
    Share

    A woman has been arrested after a search of a Blackfalds home turned up six guns and more than half a pound of cocaine.

    RCMP said the woman, who was suspected of drug trafficking, had been under investigation in September.

    On Wednesday officers and a canine unit searched a home, where they found 253 grams of cocaine, six guns and more than $3,300 in cash.

    The 25-year-old Blackfalds resident was arrested. She has been charged with eight weapons offences, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

    She has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Thursday.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News