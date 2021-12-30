Blackhawks scout Brigette Lacquette breaks hockey barrier for Indigenous women

Brigette Lacquette poses for a photo at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Brigette Lacquette is the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team. She works for the Chicago Blackhawks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Brigette Lacquette poses for a photo at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Brigette Lacquette is the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team. She works for the Chicago Blackhawks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

