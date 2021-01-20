EDMONTON -- A popular local cookie shop is bringing back its Valentine's Day campaign to raise money for victims of sexual assault.

For the third year in a row, Bloom Cookie Co. is selling boxes of a dozen cookies that Edmontonians can send to their loved ones for Valentine's Day. Each cookiegram comes with a tote bag printed by another local company, Black & Whyte.

Five dollars from each purchase is being donated to the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE).

"We thought we'd partner with SACE to have a nice fundraising part to the cookiegram," said Benson.

"I really love that people get behind the local charities and really the awareness of SACE and what it means," said Benson. "It's nice that they can support us, a local business, as well as local charities."

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton offers counselling and support for people impacted by sexual violence. The not-for-profit has been operating in Edmonton since 1975.

SACE CEO Mary Jane James says having the public support of a local company is heartwarming, especially in a time where calls on their crisis line has increased.

"We've got lots of work to do, but every little step like this makes a huge difference in raising the awareness of the issue," said James.

James says the money donated will be used to provide support and education for their clients.

"The money is one thing, it's the visible support that is even more appreciated," said James.

"It's extraordinarily gratifying to know that someone would care enough about the issue to donate their profits from their company particularly in times of a pandemic when everything is up in the air. I have no words for how grateful I am."

Because Valentine's Day is on a Sunday this year, Benson says the cookiegrams will be delivered on Friday, Feb. 12.