

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





EPS has confirmed that the body of a male was found at a suspicious fire at a two-storey walk-up building near 117 Avenue and 80 Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to police the victim had obvious signs of trauma, homicide unit is investigating. No other injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made; police have evacuated the building for the night.

When Firefighters arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday flames could be seen from the second-floor window.

Eight fire crews responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 3:43 p.m.

EPS has taken over the investigation.