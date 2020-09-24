Advertisement
Body found in NE Edmonton, unclear whether or not death is suspicious
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:48PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:52PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police have taped off a grassy area at 71 Street and 128 Avenue in Edmonton.
Investigators were called to the scene around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
An Edmonton police spokesperson has confirmed that the medical examiner and identification unit were called because a body had been found.
Police do not know at this time whether the person died of suspicious or natural causes.
RELATED IMAGES