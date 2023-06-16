Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating

Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.

Officers were called to a report of a sudden death in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the male dead in the home.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation," the Edmonton Police Services said in a news release on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not been made public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.