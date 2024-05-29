EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Body of 19-year-old Wetaskiwin man found in Spruce Grove: RCMP

    Eric George Moonias (Credit: RCMP)
    A man who was found dead in Spruce Grove earlier this month has been identified as Eric George Moonias, 19, of Wetaskiwin.

    Moonias' body was found on May 15 in a treed area near the intersection of Range Road 271 and Township Road 514.

    Police have not revealed how Moonias died, but confirmed they are investigating his death as a homicide.

    No further information has been provided.

    Anyone with information about Moonias in the first two weeks of May leading up to his death are asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

