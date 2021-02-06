EDMONTON -- Shoppers were evacuated from the Premium Outlet Collection near the airport on Saturday afternoon after police received a call about a suspicious package that was believed to be an explosive device.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Leduc RCMP, as well as supporting units from the Edmonton International Airport, the Alberta Sheriffs, EMS and the Leduc Fire Department attended the scene.

Public access to the mall was closed off, and the scene was contained.

Police quickly identified a suspect, and a man was taken into custody.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and Police Dog Services determined that the threat was a hoax.

The mall reopened for business around 5:45 p.m.

Police said no further details will be provided.